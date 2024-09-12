Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Russian attack on village in Ukraine’s Kharkiv region kills three, injures nine

This content was published on
1 minute

(Reuters) – Russian shelling on Thursday killed three people and injured nine in a village in northeastern Ukraine’s Kharkiv region, regional prosecutors said.

A statement said one person died of his injuries in hospital after the attack on the village of Borova, southeast of Kharkiv. Kharkiv is Ukraine’s second largest city and a frequent target of Russian strikes.

The Interior Ministry had earlier reported emergency services were working at the site of the initial attack when Moscow’s troops shelled it again. Three rescuers were among the injured.

Prosecutors also reported that five people were injured in a Russian airstrike on the city of Kharkiv’s Kyivskyi district.

