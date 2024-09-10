Russian attacks injure three, damage infrastructure in Ukraine, authorities say

KYIV (Reuters) – Overnight Russian drone and missile attacks injured at least three people, damaged buildings and caused fires across Ukraine, authorities said on Tuesday.

The air force shot down 38 out of 46 Russia-launched drones during an overnight attack across 13 regions, according to a statement on the Telegram messaging app. Russia also used two missiles in its attack, it said.

Regional governor Ihor Taburets said the attack injured two people and damaged several buildings in the city of Cherkasy. The strike damaged an infrastructure facility in the region and caused a fire which had since been put out, he said, without specifying what had been hit.

The Kyiv regional governor Ruslan Kravchenko said the attack also damaged a building and caused a fire in an open area in the area surrounding the capital, after air defences engaged aerial targets. The Kyiv city authorities reported no damage or casualties in the capital itself.

Overnight attacks on the southern region of Kherson damaged a kindergarten and cars in a parking lot, according to regional governor Oleksander Prokudin. One person was injured there in Russia’s drone attack, the local authorities added.

Russia denies deliberately targeting civilians despite having killed and injured thousands of them in its strikes since the full-scale invasion began in February 2022.