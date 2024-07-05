Russian attacks kill eight, injure 28 in Ukraine’s east

(Reuters) -Russian attacks on Friday killed eight people and injured at least 28 in Ukraine’s eastern frontline Donetsk region, the regional governor said.

Five people were killed, and eight were injured when two Russian guided bombs struck the town of Selydove, west of the Russian-controlled city of Donetsk, Governor Vadym Filashkin said on Telegram.

“Every town and village in the Donetsk region is always under the threat of enemy attacks,” he added.

Separately, Russian troops dropped three guided bombs on the village of Komar, further southwest, killing a 32-year-old woman. Twenty others were injured, Filashkin said.

Thirteen private houses, four shops, and two residential buildings were damaged in the attack, he added, alongside two infrastructure facilities.

Russia denies targeting civilians although thousands have been killed and injured in frequent Russian air strikes across Ukraine since Moscow’s full-scale invasion in February 2022.

(Reporting by Yuliia Dysa; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama, Ron Popeski and Alistair Bell)