Russian attacks kill three in Ukraine’s Donetsk region

(Reuters) – Russian attacks on Ukraine’s east on Thursday killed at least three people and injured five more, regional authorities said.

Donetsk region governor Vadym Filashkin said on the Telegram messenger that one person was killed and three others wounded near the town of Chasiv Yar, which Russian troops have been pressing their assault on for months.

In the night hours, Filashkin added, two people were killed and two injured in Russian shelling of nearby Toretsk.

More than 2/1-2 years since Russia launched the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the eastern front line remains the place of the most intensive fighting.

Moscow’s troops have been steadily inching forward towards the strategic hub of Pokrovsk, and recently advanced towards the town of Vuhledar, further to the south.

Russia denies intentionally targeting civilians, although its troops have killed thousands of them during their invasion.

