Russian attacks kill three in Zaporizhzhia, three in Donetsk region, officials say

KYIV (Reuters) – Russian attacks on Monday killed three people in the southern Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia and three in Donetsk region near the front line in the 2-1/2-year-old war against Russia, regional governors said.

Zaporizhzhia Governor Ivan Fedorov, writing on Telegram, said a morning strike on a residential district killed three people.

In Donetsk region further east, Governor Vadym Filashkin said Russian shelling killed two people in Myrnohrad, a town just east of Pokrovsk, a target of the advance westward by Russian forces.

One person was killed in Kurakhove, another focal point of Russian attacks.

Reuters could not independently verify the incidents. Russia denies targeting civilians but has regularly fired missiles and drones at towns and cities far behind the front lines.