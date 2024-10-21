Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Russian attacks kill three in Zaporizhzhia, three in Donetsk region, officials say

This content was published on
1 minute

KYIV (Reuters) – Russian attacks on Monday killed three people in the southern Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia and three in Donetsk region near the front line in the 2-1/2-year-old war against Russia, regional governors said.

Zaporizhzhia Governor Ivan Fedorov, writing on Telegram, said a morning strike on a residential district killed three people.

In Donetsk region further east, Governor Vadym Filashkin said Russian shelling killed two people in Myrnohrad, a town just east of Pokrovsk, a target of the advance westward by Russian forces.

One person was killed in Kurakhove, another focal point of Russian attacks.

Reuters could not independently verify the incidents. Russia denies targeting civilians but has regularly fired missiles and drones at towns and cities far behind the front lines.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Sara Ibrahim

Is artificial intelligence an advantage or a disadvantage for workers?

What is your experience with AI at work? Have you already used it? Has it helped you work better? Or has it caused you more stress, more work or caused you to lose your job? Tell us about your experiences!

Join the discussion
6 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Anand Chandrasekhar

Should raw milk sales be banned or should consumers decide?

Swiss food regulations do not allow raw milk to be sold for direct consumption. However, a loophole allows 400 raw milk vending machines to do just that.

Join the discussion
16 Likes
17 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Giannis Mavris

What is the future of Swiss neutrality?

Is Swiss neutrality misunderstood? Or has the Swiss model of neutrality now become obsolete?

Join the discussion
243 Likes
161 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR