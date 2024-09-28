Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Russian attacks kill top judge and three others in Ukraine’s Kharkiv, officials say

This content was published on
1 minute

KYIV (Reuters) – Two Russian attacks in Ukraine’s northeastern Kharkiv region killed four people on Saturday including a Supreme Court judge who was delivering aid to local residents in a civilian car, Ukrainian officials said.

Regional governor Oleh Syniehubov said an air attack killed three people and injured at least three others in the village of Slatyne, which lies about 25 km (15 miles) north of the city of Kharkiv – the regional capital. Local official Vyacheslav Zadorenko said Russian forces had used KAB guided aerial bombs.

“The enemy hit civilian infrastructure, damaged educational institutions, shops,” Syniehubov said on the Telegram messaging app. “People were outside at the time.”

Some 25 km (15 miles) further north, in the village of Kozacha Lopan, an attack by a Russian first-person view drone killed the 61-year-old judge and injured three women who were in the car he was driving, the regional prosecutor’s office said.

In a post on Telegram, the prosecutor’s office shared an image of a black sedan outside a red brick building with its roof partially caved in. Ukraine’s Supreme Court named the judge as Leonid Loboyko.

Reuters could not immediately verify the details of the attacks.

Russia denies targeting civilians, although it has killed thousands during more than 2-1/2 years of war.

