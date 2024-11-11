Russian attacks kill two, injure 19 in Ukraine’s Dnipropetrovsk region

KYIV (Reuters) -Russian attacks on Monday killed two in Ukraine’s central-east Dnipropetrovsk region and injured at least 19, with more people likely trapped under the rubble, officials said.

Shelling by artillery killed two people in Nikopol and injured five more, regional governor Serhiy Lysak said on the Telegram messenger platform.

A medical facility, a cafe and shops were damaged, he added.

Separately, at least 14 people were wounded after Moscow’s troops launched a missile at a residential building in Kryvyi Rih in the morning, according to Lysak.

Rescuers were looking for a woman with three children likely trapped under the rubble, he added. A 10-year-old girl and an 11-year-old boy were among the injured.

The attack destroyed apartments from the first to the fifth floors, he added.

The building’s smashed roof and collapsed floors covered in smoke could be seen on images shared by officials.

“Every day, every night, Russia unleashes the same terror. More and more civilian objects are being targeted. Russia only wants to continue the war, and each of its strikes negates any claims of diplomacy from Russia,” President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on X.

He released a fresh appeal to allies for weapons supplies and “stronger global support” to repel Russian aggression.

(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk, Yuliia Dysa Editing by Ros Russell and Peter Graff)