Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Russian attacks kill two, injure over 30 in Ukraine’s Kharkiv

This content was published on
1 minute

KYIV (Reuters) -Russian attacks on Ukraine’s northeastern city of Kharkiv on Tuesday killed at least two civilians and injured more than 30 people, including a child, regional officials said.

Russian forces dropped about four guided bombs on Kharkiv, the second largest city in Ukraine, during the afternoon, governor Oleh Syniehubov said.

The two people killed, a man and a woman, had just been walking down the street, he said on the Telegram messaging app, adding that at least three other people were injured in that attack.

Earlier in the day, a Russian attack injured 28 people, including a 16-year-old, Syniehubov said. The authorities were working to verify the type of weapon used.

He and Kharkiv mayor Ihor Terekhov said a civilian production facility had been hit. Terekhov said a fire had broken out.

Located 30 km (18 miles) from the border with Russia, Kharkiv has been a frequent target of Russian attacks since the start of Moscow’s full-scale invasion in February 2022.

Last week, a Russian guided bomb attack on the city struck a five-storey apartment block, injuring 10 people, local officials said.

(Reporting by Anastasiia Malenko, Yuliia Dysa; Editing by Timothy Heritage, Christina Fincher and Gareth Jones)

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Giannis Mavris

What is the future of Swiss neutrality?

Is Swiss neutrality misunderstood? Or has the Swiss model of neutrality now become obsolete?

Join the discussion
205 Likes
146 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Benjamin von Wyl

What could Switzerland and the United States learn from each other today?

What could the two democracies learn from each other?

Join the discussion
63 Likes
52 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Emilie Ridard

Dear Swiss Abroad, what difficulties did you encounter when your foreign spouse applied for Swiss nationality?

Dear Swiss Abroad, what difficulties did you encounter when your foreign spouse applied for Swiss nationality? Tell us your experiences.

Join the discussion
3 Likes
4 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR