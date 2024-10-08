Russian attacks kill two, injure over 30 in Ukraine’s Kharkiv

1 minute

KYIV (Reuters) -Russian attacks on Ukraine’s northeastern city of Kharkiv on Tuesday killed at least two civilians and injured more than 30 people, including a child, regional officials said.

Russian forces dropped about four guided bombs on Kharkiv, the second largest city in Ukraine, during the afternoon, governor Oleh Syniehubov said.

The two people killed, a man and a woman, had just been walking down the street, he said on the Telegram messaging app, adding that at least three other people were injured in that attack.

Earlier in the day, a Russian attack injured 28 people, including a 16-year-old, Syniehubov said. The authorities were working to verify the type of weapon used.

He and Kharkiv mayor Ihor Terekhov said a civilian production facility had been hit. Terekhov said a fire had broken out.

Located 30 km (18 miles) from the border with Russia, Kharkiv has been a frequent target of Russian attacks since the start of Moscow’s full-scale invasion in February 2022.

Last week, a Russian guided bomb attack on the city struck a five-storey apartment block, injuring 10 people, local officials said.

(Reporting by Anastasiia Malenko, Yuliia Dysa; Editing by Timothy Heritage, Christina Fincher and Gareth Jones)