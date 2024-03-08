Russian attacks kills three in north, northeastern Ukraine, officials say

1 minute

(Reuters) – Russian attacks on Thursday killed two civilians in Ukraine’s northeastern Kharkiv region and another man further west in Chernihiv region, local officials said.

Oleh Synehubov, governor of Kharkov region, said an attack by multiple rocket launchers killed two civilians in Kupiansk, am area recaptured by Ukrainian forces in late 2022 but where Russian forces are now active.

Synehubov, writing on Telegram, said a strike on the town of Chuhuiv, outside the regional centre of Kharkiv, injured two people. An apartment building and a shop suffered damage.

In Chernihiv region, north of Kyiv, mortar fire killed one person, regional governor Viacheslav Chaus said on Telegram.

Reuters could not verify accounts of battlfield incidents.