Russian attacks target energy facilities, kill one, authorities say

2 minutes

(Reuters) -Russian attacks targeted energy facilities in Ukraine’s northeastern city of Sumy on Wednesday and killed one person in the central city of Kropyvnytskyi, regional authorities said.

The Ukrainian air force said it had shot down 46 of 52 drones launched by Moscow overnight and that Russia had used three guided air missiles which did not reach their targets.

Authorities in the central region of Kirovohrad said one person had been killed, a 90-year-old woman wounded and several residential buildings damaged in Kropyvnytskyi.

No damage to critical infrastructure was reported in the region surrounding the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv after air defences went into action there.

Sumy regional authorities said air defences had shot down 16 drones over the region, where energy infrastructure has repeatedly come under fire, forcing authorities to use back-up power systems.

Oleksiy Kuleba, deputy prime minister in charge of reconstruction, regions and infrastructure, said on Tuesday that a coordination headquarters had been created to support Sumy region.

The body is intended to coordinate the defence of energy facilities and prepare the region’s critical infrastructure for the winter season.

Russia, which began its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, has been attacking energy infrastructure in what Kyiv says is a concerted effort to degrade the energy system before winter.

Russian forces have been steadily advancing in Ukraine’s east, while Ukrainian forces remain in the Russian region of Kursk following a cross-border incursion last month.

A source in Ukraine’s SBU state security service said on Wednesday a Ukrainian drone attack had destroyed a warehouse storing missiles, guided bombs and artillery ammunition in Russia’s Tver region.

(Reporting by Anastasiia Malenko, Editing by Kim Coghill and Timothy Heritage)