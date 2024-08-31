Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Russian bomb attack kills two in Ukraine’s Kharkiv region, governor says

This content was published on
1 minute

KYIV (Reuters) – A Russian bomb attack on Saturday killed two civilians and wounded eight more in a village in Ukraine’s Kharkiv region, the governor said.

Governor Oleh Synehubov said on Telegram that Russian forces hit the village of Cherkaska Lozova with guided bombs, damaging a residential building. Rescuers and medics were working to clear up the debris and help the injured, he said.

Towns and villages in the northeastern Kharkiv region on the border with Russia have been frequently shelled and bombed by Moscow’s forces during the 30 months of the war.

A similar Russian attack on the city of Kharkiv, the regional centre, killed seven people on Friday, local authorities said.

