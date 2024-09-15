Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Russian bomb injures at least 28 civilians in Ukraine’s Kharkiv, officials say

KYIV (Reuters) – At least 28 people, including three children, were injured when a Russian guided bomb hit on Sunday a high-rise building in Kharkiv in northeastern Ukraine, local officials said.

“The hit caused a fire in a residential high-rise building,” governor Oleh Syniehubov said on the Telegram messenger.

He said civilian infrastructure was also damaged.

Kharkiv, one of Ukraine’s largest cities and a key industrial centre, is located near the Russian border and is constantly under attack from Russian bombs, missiles and drones.

