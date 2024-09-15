Russian bomb injures at least 30 civilians in Ukraine’s Kharkiv, officials say

KYIV (Reuters) -At least 30 people, including three children, were injured when a Russian guided bomb hit a high-rise residential building in Kharkiv in northeastern Ukraine on Sunday.

“The rescue operation in Kharkiv continues. A Russian air strike. An ordinary residential building, a multi-storey building, was damaged. There is a fire and rubble between the 9th and 12th floors,” President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on the Telegram messenger app.

He posted photos of smoke and fire billowing out of the windows of a multi-storey building. All windows had been blown out.

Kharkiv governor Oleh Syniehubov said civilian infrastructure was also damaged.

Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second biggest city, is located near the Russian border and is constantly under attack from Russian bombs, missiles and drones.

“And the world must help defend Ukraine from Russian military aircraft, from dozens of guided bombs that take lives of Ukrainians every day. This terror can be stopped,” Zelenskiy said.

Kyiv has said it needs to be allowed to use more powerful Western-supplied weapons to inflict greater damage inside Russia and impair Moscow’s ability to attack.

Russia denies intentionally targeting civilians despite having killed thousands of them since it invaded Ukraine in 2022.

(Reporting by Pavel PolityukEditing by Tomasz Janowski and Peter Graff)