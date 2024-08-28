Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Russian bomb kills Ukrainian family of four in the east, say Ukraine prosecutors

This content was published on
1 minute

KYIV (Reuters) – A Russian bomb killed a Ukrainian family of four on Wednesday in a small village in the eastern Donetsk region, the Ukrainian Prosecutor General’s office said.

The prosecutors said the guided aerial bomb hit a private house and killed both parents and their 24-year-old daughter and 17-year-old son in the village of Izmailivka.

A picture posted by the prosecutors’ office on the Telegram messaging app showed what it said was the destroyed house with its roof, windows and doors completely ripped off.

Izmailivka, a small village with a pre-war population of about 200 people, is located close to the active combat zone in the direction of the eastern strategic hub of Pokrovsk that has seen an intensified Russian military push recently.

