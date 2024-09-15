Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Russian bombers conduct training flights over Chukchi and East Siberian seas, TASS reports

This content was published on
1 minute

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Two pairs of Russian strategic bombers conducted training flights over the neutral waters of the Chukchi Sea and the East Siberian Sea on Sunday as part of the Ocean-24 drills, state-run TASS news agency reported on Sunday citing Russian Defence Ministry.

Both missions involved simulating air strikes using air-launched cruise missiles against “critical facilities of the conditional enemy”.

The Ocean-2024 drills are the biggest since the Soviet era and will run until Sept. 16 across a vast area including parts of the Pacific and Arctic Oceans and the Mediterranean, Baltic and Caspian seas.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

