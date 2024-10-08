Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Russian climbers die on Nepal’s Dhaulagiri peak, hiking company says

This content was published on
1 minute

By Gopal Sharma

KATHMANDU (Reuters) – Five Russian climbers who have been missing on Nepal’s Mount Dhaulagiri since the weekend were found dead on the world’s seventh tallest mountain, their hiking company said on Tuesday.

There had been no contact with the climbers, scaling the 8,167-m (26,795-ft) peak without Sherpa guides, since Sunday night, when they reached a height of 7,700 m (25,262 ft).

A search and rescue helicopter saw the bodies of all five at an altitude of about 7,600 m (24,934 ft) on the mountain in western Nepal, said Pemba Jangbu Sherpa, a senior official of the company providing logistics support to the Russian team.

Further details were not immediately available.

“They might have been tied to the same rope,” said Pemba, who goes by his first name. “One of them could have slipped on the slope and all five fell together.”

Another member of the team, who was exhausted and unable to walk, has been evacuated and is being treated at a hospital in Kathmandu, the capital, added Pemba, whose company is named ‘I Am Trekking and Expedition’.

Mountain climbing in a key tourism activity in Nepal, home to eight of the world’s 14 highest mountains, providing crucial employment and income.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Anand Chandrasekhar

Should raw milk sales be banned or should consumers decide?

Swiss food regulations do not allow raw milk to be sold for direct consumption. However, a loophole allows 400 raw milk vending machines to do just that.

Join the discussion
27 Likes
29 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Sara Ibrahim

Is artificial intelligence an advantage or a disadvantage for workers?

What is your experience with AI at work? Have you already used it? Has it helped you work better? Or has it caused you more stress, more work or caused you to lose your job? Tell us about your experiences!

Join the discussion
7 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Benjamin von Wyl

What could Switzerland and the United States learn from each other today?

What could the two democracies learn from each other?

Join the discussion
84 Likes
65 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR