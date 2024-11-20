Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Russian command post in Belgorod region ‘successfully struck’, Ukraine says

This content was published on
1 minute

KYIV (Reuters) – Ukraine said on Wednesday that a Russian command post had been “successfully struck” in the town of Gubkin in Russia’s Belgorod region, around 168 km (105 miles) from the border with Ukraine.

The military intelligence agency’s statement, which came a day after Ukraine used U.S. ATACMS missiles to strike a Russian arsenal, did not specify who carried out the attack, when it took place or the type of weapon used.

“Gubkin residents observed thick black smoke, smelled it and heard loud explosions,” the agency known as HUR said in a statement on the Telegram messaging app. It added that the attack targeted the command post of Russia’s “Sever” group of forces.

The Russian defence ministry said on Wednesday it intercepted 44 drones launched by Ukraine’s armed forces overnight, including three over the Belgorod region.

