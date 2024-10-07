Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Russian court jails U.S. citizen Hubbard for nearly seven years on Ukraine mercenary charge

This content was published on
1 minute

MOSCOW (Reuters) – A Russian court on Monday sentenced 72-year-old American citizen Stephen James Hubbard to six years and 10 months in prison after convicting him of serving as a mercenary for Ukraine, a Reuters reporter in the courtroom said.

Investigators said Hubbard, a native of Michigan, was paid $1,000 per month to serve in a Ukrainian territorial defence unit in the eastern city of Izyum, where he had been living since 2014.

Russian state media said Hubbard had pleaded guilty to the charge.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Giannis Mavris

What is the future of Swiss neutrality?

Is Swiss neutrality misunderstood? Or has the Swiss model of neutrality now become obsolete?

Join the discussion
201 Likes
132 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Benjamin von Wyl

What could Switzerland and the United States learn from each other today?

What could the two democracies learn from each other?

Join the discussion
63 Likes
44 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Emilie Ridard

Dear Swiss Abroad, what difficulties did you encounter when your foreign spouse applied for Swiss nationality?

Dear Swiss Abroad, what difficulties did you encounter when your foreign spouse applied for Swiss nationality? Tell us your experiences.

Join the discussion
3 Likes
2 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR