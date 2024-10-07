Russian court jails U.S. citizen Hubbard for nearly seven years on Ukraine mercenary charge

1 minute

MOSCOW (Reuters) – A Russian court on Monday sentenced 72-year-old American citizen Stephen James Hubbard to six years and 10 months in prison after convicting him of serving as a mercenary for Ukraine, a Reuters reporter in the courtroom said.

Investigators said Hubbard, a native of Michigan, was paid $1,000 per month to serve in a Ukrainian territorial defence unit in the eastern city of Izyum, where he had been living since 2014.

Russian state media said Hubbard had pleaded guilty to the charge.