Russian court rejects pre-trial detention appeal of South Korean accused of espionage, RIA reports

MOSCOW (Reuters) – A Russian court rejected an appeal on Tuesday by a South Korean citizen held on charges of espionage against the extension of his pre-trial detention, ruling to keep him in custody until at least Nov. 15, the RIA state news agency reported.

Russian authorities arrested the man in March. RIA quoted his lawyer as saying that he denies guilt and receives monthly consular visits from the South Korean embassy.