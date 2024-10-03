Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Russian court to hear case of American charged as mercenary behind closed doors, TASS says

MOSCOW (Reuters) – A Russian court decided to hear the case of Stephen Hubbard, a U.S. citizen accused of fighting as a mercenary in Ukraine, behind closed doors, Russian state news agency TASS reported on Thursday.

Russian state media have cited prosecutors as saying Hubbard signed a contract with a Ukrainian territorial defence unit in the city of Izyum in February 2022. He was captured by Russian forces that April.

