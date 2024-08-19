Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Russian court upholds sentence of jailed US soldier Gordon Black

(Reuters) -A Russian court rejected an appeal of a U.S. soldier who was sentenced in June to nearly four years in a penal colony after being found guilty of stealing $113 from his girlfriend and making threats to kill her, the court said on Monday.

Gordon Black, a 34-year-old U.S. staff sergeant, was detained on May 2 in Russia’s far eastern city of Vladivostok after an argument with his girlfriend, Alexandra Vashchuk, whom he had met while in South Korea.

He pleaded not guilty to threatening to kill Vashchuk but admitted he was partially guilty of taking the money, though out of necessity.

A panel of judges in the Primorsky Krai Court considered Black’s appeal of the verdict from a Vladivostok district court but left it unchanged, the court said in statement in a social media post.

Black’s defence argued in its appeal that the original verdict was illegal and unfair, and asked for a new trial, Russia’s RIA state news agency reported earlier.

According to Black’s defence lawyer, the verdict did not rely on case materials, ignored evidence confirming Black’s innocence, and incorrectly interpreted his actions towards the victim, RIA reported.

Black is among a a number of Americans held in Russia on a variety of charges.

Last week, dual Russian-American citizen Ksenia Karelina was sentenced to 12 years in prison on Thursday after a Russian court found her guilty of treason for donating $51.07 to a charity supporting Ukraine.

(Reporting by Lidia Kelly in Melbourne; Editing by Michael Perry and Lincoln Feast.)

