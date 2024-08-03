Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Russian drone attack damages infrastructure in Ukraine’s Vinnytsia region

This content was published on
1 minute

KYIV (Reuters) – A Russian drone attack overnight damaged critical infrastructure in the central Ukrainian region of Vinnytsia, a local official said on Saturday.

The Ukrainian air force said it shot down 24 out of 29 Shahed-type drones launched by Russia in the overnight attack over nine regions.

Russian forces also launched two S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles and two Kh-31 missiles, the air force said.

Kherson regional governor Oleksander Prokudin said air defence shot down five drones over his region on Saturday. Russian attacks on the region in the past day struck critical infrastructure, an administrative building and nine residential homes, he said.

Mykolaiv regional governor Vitaliy Kim said one of the drones shot down by air defence caused a fire in outbuildings, which has since been extinguished, with no casualties reported.

Earlier this week, Ukraine said it repelled one of Russia’s largest long-range drone attacks since February 2022, shooting down all 89 drones which included a ‘significant’ number of decoys trying to deplete Ukraine’s air defences.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Bruno Kaufmann

How can democracy be enhanced in schools?

How can we improve democracy education to better prepare students for civic engagement?

Join the discussion
16 Likes
48 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Thomas Stephens

‘No kids’ holidays are booming in Switzerland. Blatant discrimination or a stroke of genius?

Canny tourist operators have realised that many people will pay a premium to remove kids from their holidays. What does this say about society?

Join the discussion
11 Likes
22 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Katy Romy

How can Swiss biodiversity be protected?

Swiss voters are set to decide on a people’s initiative calling for better protection of ecosystems in the country. Have your say on the September 22 vote.

Join the discussion
2 Likes
5 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR