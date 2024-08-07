Russian drone attack injures one, damages homes in Kyiv region, authorities say

1 minute

KYIV (Reuters) -Ukraine’s air force shot down all 30 drones launched by Russia overnight over seven regions, it said in a statement on Telegram messaging app.

In the third consecutive overnight attack on the Kyiv region one person was injured and 22 residential houses and an outbuilding were damaged, regional authorities said.

The air force shot down 14 drones over the southern region of Mykolaiv, its governor said. Two fires caused by the attack have since been put out with no casualties reported, he added.

The military downed four more drones over the Khmelnytskyi region, with debris damaging storage facilities and a workshop at one of the manufacturing enterprises, the region’s governor said.

Four drones were shot down over the central regions of Cherkasy and Vinnytsia with no damages or casualties reported by the local authorities.

Sumy regional governor said on Wednesday morning that a ballistic missile was shot down over his region overnight.

The air force provided no details on Russia’s use of missiles to attack Ukraine in their morning update.

(Reporting by Anastasiia MalenkoEditing by Gareth Jones and Ana Nicolaci da Costa)