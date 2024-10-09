Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Russian drone attack on Ukraine’s Odesa region injures five people

This content was published on
1 minute

KYIV (Reuters) – A Russian drone attack on the southern Ukrainian region of Odesa injured five people and damaged an apartment building, its regional governor said on Wednesday.

Governor Oleh Kiper said the attack caused a fire in an unfinished building, which has since been extinguished, and damaged the windows and facade of the nine-storey apartment building and windows at a medical facility.

The Ukrainian military said it shot down 21 of 22 drones launched by Russia overnight.

It said Russia also launched three ballistic missiles at Ukraine’s central region of Poltava.

Regional governor Filip Pronin said the attack damaged an industrial facility, but there were no hits to civilian infrastructure and no casualties were reported.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Emilie Ridard

Dear Swiss Abroad, what difficulties did you encounter when your foreign spouse applied for Swiss nationality?

Dear Swiss Abroad, what difficulties did you encounter when your foreign spouse applied for Swiss nationality? Tell us your experiences.

Join the discussion
3 Likes
5 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Patricia Islas

Is reforming the Swiss pension system still possible, and if so, how?

Solutions still need to be found to meet the challenge of an ageing population and to improve the pensions of low-paid workers, the majority of whom are women.

Join the discussion
6 Likes
18 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Giannis Mavris

What is the future of Swiss neutrality?

Is Swiss neutrality misunderstood? Or has the Swiss model of neutrality now become obsolete?

Join the discussion
206 Likes
146 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR