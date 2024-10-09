Russian drone attack on Ukraine’s Odesa region injures five people

1 minute

KYIV (Reuters) – A Russian drone attack on the southern Ukrainian region of Odesa injured five people and damaged an apartment building, its regional governor said on Wednesday.

Governor Oleh Kiper said the attack caused a fire in an unfinished building, which has since been extinguished, and damaged the windows and facade of the nine-storey apartment building and windows at a medical facility.

The Ukrainian military said it shot down 21 of 22 drones launched by Russia overnight.

It said Russia also launched three ballistic missiles at Ukraine’s central region of Poltava.

Regional governor Filip Pronin said the attack damaged an industrial facility, but there were no hits to civilian infrastructure and no casualties were reported.