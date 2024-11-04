Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Russian drone attack sparks park fire in Ukraine’s Kyiv, mayor says

This content was published on
1 minute

KYIV (Reuters) – Debris from destroyed Russian drones sparked park and grass fires in Kyiv, the mayor of the Ukrainian capital said on Monday, in what was Moscow’s third drone attack on the city in as many nights.

“Emergency crews have been dispatched,” Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on the Telegram messaging app.

The drone wreckage caused a fire in the Muromets park in the Desnianskyi district in Kyiv’s northeast and set some grass ablaze on the embankment of the Dnipro River across from the park.

There was no immediate information about potential injuries.

Reuters witnesses heard explosions in Kyiv in what sounded like air defence units in operation.

The strikes followed Russian attacks on Sunday that damaged buildings and power lines in Kyiv. A late Sunday Russian guided bomb attack on the northeastern city of Kharkiv injured several people.

There was no comment from Moscow about the attacks. Since August, Russia has intensified its attacks on Ukraine, in what Kyiv officials say is Moscow’s attempt to destroy critical infrastructure needed for heating during winter.

