Russian drone downed over Kyiv suburb, no damage recorded, mayor says

1 minute

(Reuters) – Air defence units downed a drone over an eastern suburb of Kyiv on Wednesday, but falling debris caused no damage on the ground, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said.

Klitschko, writing on the Telegram messaging app, said rescue crews dispatched to the Darnitskyi district of the capital, found no damage or casualties.