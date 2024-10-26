Russian drone hits Kyiv high-rise building, kills one, injures five

reuters_tickers

1 minute

(Reuters) -A Russian drone struck a multi-storey residential building in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv on Friday evening, triggering a fire in the top floors and killing one person and injuring five, officials said.

Serhiy Popko, head of the capital’s military administration, said more than 100 residents were evacuated from the high-rise in Solomyanskyi district, just west of the city centre.

Air defence units were in action during the hour-long air raid alert and two hours later a new alert was declared in the city for incoming drones.

“Apartments from the 17th to the 21st storeys were damaged in the apartment building in Solomyanskyi district,” Popko wrote on the Telegram messaging app. “Apartments were on fire on the 20th floor.”

Mayor Vitali Klitschko said a teenage girl had died. One of the five injured was being treated in hospital and a first aid tent was set up at the site.

Emergency services said the fire had been brought under control. Photos and videos posted on their site showed firefighters using long hoists to battle the blaze.

Popko also said drone fragments had fallen in an open space in the central Shevchenkivskyi district. No casualties were reported.

(Reporting by Ron Popeski and Oleskander Kozhukhar; Editing by Jonathan Oatis, Bill Berkrot, Alistair Bell and Marguerita Choy)