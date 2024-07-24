Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Russian drone strike hits Danube port of Izmail, wounds three, Ukraine says

This content was published on
1 minute

By Olena Harmash

KYIV (Reuters) – A Russian drone attack damaged port infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings early on Wednesday, wounding three people in the southern Ukrainian city of Izmail on the River Danube, local officials said.

The attack damaged several buildings in the port, caused a fire and also damaged three trucks, Oleh Kiper, governor of the Odesa region, said in a statement.

A five-storey residential building was damaged during the attacks that smashed its windows and stairwells, and ruined a part of its facade, officials said.

Ukrainian air defences shot down 17 of 23 drones that were launched from Russian territory and the occupied Crimean peninsular, which Moscow seized and annexed in 2014, the air force said.

Most of the drones were downed over the southern Odesa region, it said.

“The enemy attacked the southern regions with attack drones. Port infrastructure has been their target again,” the southern military command said on the Telegram messaging app.

Izmail and other ports of the Danube river are important routes for Ukraine to import fuel.

Demand for fuel is rising in Ukraine as businesses and residents increasingly depend on generators to produce electricity during extended blackouts.

Since March, Russia has intensified its missile and drone attacks on the Ukrainian power sector and other energy infrastructure, knocking out about half of available generation capacity and resulting in long blackouts across the country.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Veronica DeVore

Have you encountered “overtourism”? How should popular destinations deal with it?

Places like Venice or Barcelona, and destinations in the Swiss Alps, are struggling with an influx of tourists. What to do?

Join the discussion
5 Likes
65 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Thomas Stephens

‘No kids’ holidays are booming in Switzerland. Blatant discrimination or a stroke of genius?

Canny tourist operators have realised that many people will pay a premium to remove kids from their holidays. What does this say about society?

Join the discussion
8 Likes
12 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Pauline Turuban

What are the ethical considerations in medically assisted reproduction?

Do you think the authorities should allow people diagnosed as infertile to have access to assisted reproductive technology?

Join the discussion
3 Likes
8 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR