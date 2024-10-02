Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Russian drones attack port infrastructure, power substations in Ukraine

2 minutes

KYIV (Reuters) -Russian drones overnight attacked port infrastructure in Ukraine’s southern Odesa region, damaging a grain facility and buildings at a border crossing to Romania, as well as cutting power to thousands in the northern Sumy region, officials said.

The attack hit Ukraine’s Izmail district near the Danube river, the regional governor Oleh Kiper said on Telegram messenger.

“Russia continues to wage war against grain and global food security,” Oleksiy Kuleba, deputy prime minister for restoration, said on Telegram, reporting damage to the grain facility and administrative buildings at the Orlivka crossing.

The crossing temporarily suspended operations due to the attack, Kiper added. Two lorry drivers, including a Turkish citizen, were injured, according to officials.

Separately, the attack hit an electrical substation in the northern Sumy region, damaging equipment, Ukraine’s energy ministry said on Telegram.

Sumy region grid operator said the attack led to power cuts for over 80,000 consumers.

Substations in the central Cherkasy region also lost power due to falling drone debris, the ministry said.

Ukraine’s air force said it had destroyed 11 out of 32 Russian attack drones launched overnight.

Another four drones left Ukrainian airspace in the direction of Russia and 10 drones were lost in northern and central Ukrainian regions as a result of electronic warfare countermeasures, it said.

(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk, Yuliia Dysa; editing by Jason Neely, Louise Heavens, Alexandra Hudson)

