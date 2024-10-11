Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Russian extends detention of U.S. citizen Tater for one month, court says

MOSCOW (Reuters) – A Russian court on Friday extended pre-trial detention of U.S. citizen Joseph Tater for one month until November 14, the press service of the Moscow courts said on Friday.

Tater was first detained in August and jailed for 15 days for petty hooliganism after he was alleged to have abused staff at a Moscow hotel, something he denied.

The Interfax news agency said Tater subsequently assaulted a police officer, leading to a fresh criminal case. The charge is punishable by up to five years in prison.

