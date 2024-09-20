Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Russian forces make three strikes on Kharkiv, seven injured

This content was published on
1 minute

(Reuters) – Russian forces launched three strikes on Friday on Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, and the city’s mayor reported that seven people were injured, including three children.

Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported three strikes on the city, including one outside a hospital.

Kharkiv Regional Governor Oleh Syniehubov said four of the injured were hospital patients. He said building facades were damaged in the strike.

