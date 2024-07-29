Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Russian forces press toward strategic Ukrainian city of Pokrovsk

This content was published on
1 minute

KYIV (Reuters) – Russian forces are staging their heaviest assaults near the strategic eastern city of Pokrovsk, Kyiv’s military said on Monday, threatening a key supply route for Ukrainian troops struggling to fend off Moscow’s 29-month-old invasion.

Fighting on the Pokrovsk front was the fiercest anywhere in the war-scarred east, the General Staff said in a regular battlefield update, adding that Ukraine had fought off 52 Russian assaults there in the last 24 hours.

Pokrovsk, a transport hub with a pre-war population of 61,000, lies on a main road that serves as an important supply route to other embattled Ukrainian-held outposts, such as the towns of Chasiv Yar and Kostiantynivka.

“The greatest concentration of enemy attacks was around Zhelanne and Novooleksandrivka,” it said, citing two villages that lie to the east of Pokrovsk.

Russia’s defence ministry said on Sunday that its forces had taken the villages of Prohres and Yevhenivka in Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk region. Both settlements sit east of Pokrovsk. Kyiv did not comment on the claim.

Russia launched its full-scale invasion in Feb. 2022 and still occupies nearly a fifth of Ukraine. Ukrainian forces repelled the Russians from the outskirts of Kyiv early in the war and recaptured territory in the east and south later in 2022. But since a failed counteroffensive in 2023 Kyiv’s troops have mainly been on the defensive this year.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Thomas Stephens

‘No kids’ holidays are booming in Switzerland. Blatant discrimination or a stroke of genius?

Canny tourist operators have realised that many people will pay a premium to remove kids from their holidays. What does this say about society?

Join the discussion
11 Likes
14 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Veronica DeVore

Have you encountered “overtourism”? How should popular destinations deal with it?

Places like Venice or Barcelona, and destinations in the Swiss Alps, are struggling with an influx of tourists. What to do?

Join the discussion
5 Likes
65 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Pauline Turuban

What are the ethical considerations in medically assisted reproduction?

Do you think the authorities should allow people diagnosed as infertile to have access to assisted reproductive technology?

Join the discussion
6 Likes
8 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR