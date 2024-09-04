Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Russian forces shell eastern Ukraine town, one dead, prosecutors say

This content was published on
1 minute

(Reuters) – Russian forces shelled a residential area of the eastern Ukrainian town of Kostiantynivka on Wednesday, killing one person and injuring three, prosecutors said.

Prosecutors in eastern Donetsk region, in a report appearing on the Telegram messaging app, said the attack used a multiple rocket launcher. One body was pulled from under rubble.

Reuters could not independently verify battlefield accounts.

Kostiantynivka has long been viewed as a key target for Russian forces advancing slowly westward through Donetsk region. It lies northeast of Pokrovsk, the sector seeing the heaviest fighting on the eastern part of the 1,000-km (600-mile) front line.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Katy Romy

What can be done to protect biodiversity in your country?

Swiss voters are set to decide on a people’s initiative calling for better protection of ecosystems in the country. Have your say on the September 22 vote.

Join the discussion
43 Likes
38 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Alexandra Andrist

Bodycams: essential for good law enforcement, or a privacy risk?

Did you ever come across bodycams in your place of residence and if so, how do you think the use of bodycams alter the relationship between the public and (transport) police?

Join the discussion
18 Likes
12 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Simon Bradley

Are you trying to avoid news? Why?

Are you very interested in news or a “news avoider”? Why do you think overall interest in news is falling? Have your say on the issue here.

Join the discussion
50 Likes
72 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR