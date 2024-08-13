Russian gas flows to Austria despite fighting, regulator says

reuters_tickers

1 minute

VIENNA (Reuters) – Intense fighting between Ukrainian and Russian forces near a pipeline Russia uses to supply land-locked Austria with gas has not disrupted supplies, network operator Gas Connect Austria told Reuters on Tuesday.

“We are not aware of any pressure fluctuations, all nominations are going according to plan and there are no indications of any irregularities,” Gas Connect Austria spokesperson Armin Teichert said.

Russia’s Gazprom also said on Tuesday it was still pumping gas to Ukraine through Sudzha, just over the border from Ukraine.

It was unclear which side was in control of the Russian town of Sudzha, through which Russia pumps gas from Western Siberia through Ukraine and on to Slovakia and other European Union countries.

The European Union drastically reduced its reliance on Russian gas after the Ukraine war began in 2022, leaving Austria the EU country most reliant on Russian supplies.

In a statement on Aug. 3, the Austrian energy regulator E-Control said that even if Russian gas supplies were halted, the country has enough gas in store for the peak demand European winter.

Austria’s gas storage facilities hold around 88.8 terawatt hours, meaning they are over 88% full, Gas Infrastructure Europe data show.