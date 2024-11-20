Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Russian gas supply to EU via Ukraine steady amid row with OMV

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
1 minute

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russian gas exports to Europe via Ukraine were stable on Wednesday, data from Kremlin-controlled producer Gazprom showed, with nominations for flows to Austria from Slovakia also unchanged.

Gazprom halted supply to Austria’s OMV on Saturday over a contractual dispute, the Vienna-based company said, while Gazprom has not commented.

It is not clear where the gas volumes intended for OMV have been redirected.

Slovak state-owned firm SPP has said it was still receiving gas from Russia and suggested others were buying more because there was still “great interest” in Russian gas in Europe.

Gazprom said it would send 42.4 million cubic metres of gas to Europe via Ukraine on Wednesday, the same volume as on Tuesday.

Nominations, or requests, for flows to Austria from Slovakia were stable versus Tuesday levels, at about 13% below levels seen before Russia halted gas supplies to OMV. Nominations to the Czech Republic from Slovakia were in line with levels seen this month.

Nominations for gas flows into Slovakia from Ukraine were steady versus previous days while nominations for flows leaving Slovakia were also little changed, data from transmission system operator Eustream showed.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Giannis Mavris

What is the future of Swiss neutrality?

Is Swiss neutrality misunderstood? Or has the Swiss model of neutrality now become obsolete?

Join the discussion
334 Likes
212 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Matthew Allen

How can we avoid AI being monopolised by powerful countries and companies?

AI has the potential to solve many of the world's problems. But the wealthiest countries and tech firms may seek to hoard these benefits.

Join the discussion
14 Likes
15 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Zeno Zoccatelli

Have you ever heard anything peculiar about Switzerland that you found interesting?

Is there anything peculiar related to Switzerland that has caught your interest? Share it with us, and we might feature it in an article!

Join the discussion
3 Likes
4 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR