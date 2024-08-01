Russian government plane lands in Turkish capital amid signs of major prisoner exchange

1 minute

ANKARA (Reuters) – A Russian government plane landed in the Turkish capital Ankara on Thursday, a Reuters witness said, shortly after the Turkish National Intelligence Agency (MIT) said it was coordinating an extensive prisoner swap.

It was not clear who was on board the plane, which arrived following signs of a major prisoner exchange involving Russia and Belarus on one side and the United States, Germany and Slovenia on the other.