Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Russian governor orders evacuations over threat of flooding in Urals region

This content was published on
1 minute

MOSCOW (Reuters) – The governor of Russia’s west-central Chelyabinsk region ordered preventative evacuations in a small city on Monday after heavy rains caused a dam to burst last week, the TASS state news agency reported.

Aleksei Teksler was quoted by TASS as saying that evacuations were underway in the city of Miass, which has roughly 160,000 residents.

“There is a risk that the water will reach residential houses. It is still rising, so a decision has been made to start preventive evacuation of residents in order to ensure their safety. At the moment this work is underway,” Teksler told Rossiya-24 state television, TASS reported.

Strong rains last week burst a 100-metre section of a dam and prompted officials on Friday to evacuate several villages in the southern Ural mountains.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Thomas Stephens

‘No kids’ holidays are booming in Switzerland. Blatant discrimination or a stroke of genius?

Canny tourist operators have realised that many people will pay a premium to remove kids from their holidays. What does this say about society?

Join the discussion
11 Likes
14 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Veronica DeVore

Have you encountered “overtourism”? How should popular destinations deal with it?

Places like Venice or Barcelona, and destinations in the Swiss Alps, are struggling with an influx of tourists. What to do?

Join the discussion
5 Likes
65 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Pauline Turuban

What are the ethical considerations in medically assisted reproduction?

Do you think the authorities should allow people diagnosed as infertile to have access to assisted reproductive technology?

Join the discussion
6 Likes
8 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR