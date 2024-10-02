Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Russian guided bomb hits apartment building in Ukraine’s Kharkiv, injures eight

This content was published on
1 minute

(Reuters) -A Russian guided bomb struck a five-storey apartment block in Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second largest city, late on Wednesday, starting fires and injuring eight people, local officials said.

Kharkiv regional governor Oleh Syniehubov, writing on the Telegram messaging app, said the bomb hit between the third and fourth floors of the building.

Emergency crews were evacuating the building, trying to account for all residents and tackling the fire. He said at least 10 cars adjacent to the building were ablaze.

Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov put the injury toll at eight. He said guided bombs had struck two city districts.

Located 30 km (18 miles) from the Russian border, Kharkiv has been a frequent target of Russian forces throughout the more than 2-1/2-year-old war.

(Reporting by Ron Popeski and Oleksander Kozhukhar; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

