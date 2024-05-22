Russian guided bombs hit residential area in Kharkiv, nine injured

(Reuters) – A Russian air attack on Ukraine’s northeastern city of Kharkiv on Wednesday injured at least nine people, at least one severely, and set fire to a residential building, local officials said.

“One of the guided aerial bombs, according to preliminary data, hit a cafe. It is very close to a multi-storey residential building,” Serhii Bolvinov, head of the investigative department of the regional police, told national TV.

Regional governor Oleh Syniehubov said a petrol station caught fire as a result of the attack as well.

Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second largest city, and the surrounding region have been targeted by Russian attacks since the start of the war in 2022. Strikes have become far more intense in recent months, hitting civilian and energy infrastructure, and Russian forces have opened a new front north of the regional capital in recent weeks.

Moscow denies deliberately targeting civilians but thousands have been killed and injured in its 27-months-old invasion of Ukraine.