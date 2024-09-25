Russian guided bombs kill two, injure 12 in Ukraine’s Kramatorsk

(Reuters) -A Russian guided-bomb strike on Ukraine’s eastern town of Kramatorsk on Wednesday killed at least two people and injured 12 more, the Donetsk region governor said.

Moscow troops used three highly destructive bombs, Vadym Filashkin said on the Telegram messenger, in the attack on the town’s centre that damaged two apartment blocks, shops and cars.

Three children were among the wounded, he added.

“This is another war crime of the Russians and another sad reminder that there are no absolutely safe places left in the Donetsk region,” Filashkin said.

Video from the site alongside the Telegram post showed rescuers helping an elderly woman to leave a damaged building with smashed windows and piles of construction waste around.

Kramatorsk, which lies about 20 kilometres (12.43 miles) from the active combat line, regularly comes under Russian strikes.

(Reporting by Yuliia Dysa; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)