Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Russian guided bombs kill two, injure 12 in Ukraine’s Kramatorsk

This content was published on
1 minute

(Reuters) -A Russian guided-bomb strike on Ukraine’s eastern town of Kramatorsk on Wednesday killed at least two people and injured 12 more, the Donetsk region governor said.

Moscow troops used three highly destructive bombs, Vadym Filashkin said on the Telegram messenger, in the attack on the town’s centre that damaged two apartment blocks, shops and cars.

Three children were among the wounded, he added.

“This is another war crime of the Russians and another sad reminder that there are no absolutely safe places left in the Donetsk region,” Filashkin said.

Video from the site alongside the Telegram post showed rescuers helping an elderly woman to leave a damaged building with smashed windows and piles of construction waste around.

Kramatorsk, which lies about 20 kilometres (12.43 miles) from the active combat line, regularly comes under Russian strikes.

(Reporting by Yuliia Dysa; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Giannis Mavris

What is the future of Swiss neutrality?

Is Swiss neutrality misunderstood? Or has the Swiss model of neutrality now become obsolete?

Join the discussion
128 Likes
92 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Patricia Islas

Is reforming the Swiss pension system still possible, and if so, how?

Solutions still need to be found to meet the challenge of an ageing population and to improve the pensions of low-paid workers, the majority of whom are women.

Join the discussion
3 Likes
7 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Simon Bradley

Are you trying to avoid news? Why?

Are you very interested in news or a “news avoider”? Why do you think overall interest in news is falling? Have your say on the issue here.

Join the discussion
52 Likes
77 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR