Russian guided bombs wound 13 in Ukraine’s Kharkiv

This content was published on
1 minute

(Reuters) – A Russian attack on Ukraine’s northeastern city of Kharkiv on Monday hit a residential area and wounded at least 13 people, local officials said.

The regional governor Oleh Syniehubov said in televised comments that four guided bombs hit garages near residential buildings. City major Ihor Terekhov added that a private house and a sports facility were damaged.

A 60-year-old woman and a 40-year-old man were in a critical condition, Syniehubov said.

The number of strikes at Ukraine’s second-largest city and surrounding region appeared to drop after Kyiv launched a major incursion into Russia’s western region of Kursk on Aug. 6.

But in recent days Kharkiv has been pummelled by Russian attacks again.

On Friday, a strike hit a residential building, killing seven people and wounding 97. On Sunday, at least 50 people were injured after Russian missiles struck a shopping mall and events complex.

