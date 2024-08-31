Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Russian helicopter with 22 on board goes missing in far east, Interfax says

This content was published on
1 minute

MOSCOW (Reuters) – A Russian helicopter with three crew members and 19 passengers on board has gone missing in the far eastern peninsula of Kamchatka, Interfax news agency reported on Saturday, citing preliminary data from the federal air transport agency.

The Mi-8T helicopter took off from a base near the Vachkazhets volcano and the crew failed to report at the scheduled time of 04:00 GMT.

