Russian lawmaker Butina calls US election meddling claims ‘pure rubbish’

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russian lawmaker Maria Butina said on Wednesday that reported U.S. claims that Russia was trying to influence the 2024 election were nonsense and that Moscow felt that the only winner of the election would be the U.S. military-industrial complex.

Butina was responding after CNN reported that the United States plans to accuse Russia later on Wednesday of a campaign to influence the presidential election using online platforms to target American voters with disinformation.

“The U.S. claims were and are pure rubbish and a witch hunt,” Butina, who spent 15 months in U.S. prison for acting as an unregistered Russian agent and is now a lawmaker for the ruling United Russia party, told Reuters when asked about the CNN report.

“Russia thinks it does not matter who wins the U.S. elections – the only winner is the U.S. private military-industrial complex. That is what matters – and nothing else,” Butina said.

The Kremlin and the Russian Foreign Ministry have repeatedly said that Moscow has not meddled in the U.S. election, but is watching it closely.