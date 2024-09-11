Russian lawmaker warns the West over supplies of long-range missiles to Ukraine

reuters_tickers

1 minute

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russia will consider the United States and its allies to be parties to the Ukraine war and Moscow will use more powerful weapons if the West allows Ukraine to use long-range weapons for strikes deep into Russia, a senior lawmaker said on Wednesday.

“Washington and other European states are becoming parties to the war in Ukraine,” Vyacheslav Volodin, the speaker of Russia’s Duma, the lower house of parliament, said on Telegram.

U.S. President Joe Biden said on Tuesday that his administration was “working that out now” when asked if the U.S. would lift those restrictions.