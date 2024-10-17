Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Russian lawmakers move forward with ban on ‘child-free propaganda’

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
2 minutes

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Laws that would outlaw “propaganda” discouraging Russians from having children were overwhelmingly approved on Thursday in the first of three readings in the lower house of parliament.

The legislation would ban materials on the internet, in the media and in advertising that are deemed to portray a child-free lifestyle as attractive, and subject the authors to fines.

President Vladimir Putin, who portrays Russia as a bastion of “traditional values” locked in an existential struggle with a decadent West, has encouraged women to have at least three children to secure the demographic future of the country.

The issue has taken on greater urgency for the authorities after official data released last month showed that Russia’s birth rate had slid to its lowest in a quarter of a century.

Meanwhile mortality rates are up, with no end in sight to Moscow’s war in Ukraine where Russian soldiers, like their Ukrainian counterparts, are being killed and wounded in a grinding war of attrition. Official casualty numbers are a secret.

Deputy Duma speaker Anna Kuznetsova said earlier this month that the law was part of Russia’s “national security strategy”. It is being championed by Vyacheslav Volodin, a powerful Putin ally who is chairman of the lower house.

Volodin has accused what authorities have described as the “child-free movement” of devaluing the institution of family with an ideology that encourages a “conscious refusal to have children”.

He has said, however, that the law is not about criminalising women who decide not to become mothers.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Giannis Mavris

What is the future of Swiss neutrality?

Is Swiss neutrality misunderstood? Or has the Swiss model of neutrality now become obsolete?

Join the discussion
220 Likes
158 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Sara Ibrahim

Is artificial intelligence an advantage or a disadvantage for workers?

What is your experience with AI at work? Have you already used it? Has it helped you work better? Or has it caused you more stress, more work or caused you to lose your job? Tell us about your experiences!

Join the discussion
4 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Anand Chandrasekhar

Should raw milk sales be banned or should consumers decide?

Swiss food regulations do not allow raw milk to be sold for direct consumption. However, a loophole allows 400 raw milk vending machines to do just that.

Join the discussion
11 Likes
16 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR