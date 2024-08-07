Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Russian military blogger jailed for 6.5 years for “fake news”

This content was published on
1 minute

MOSCOW (Reuters) – A Russian military blogger has been sentenced to six-and-a-half years in a penal colony after being found guilty of spreading false information about the armed forces, state investigators said on Wednesday.

Andrei Kurshin ran the “Moscow Calling” Telegram channel, which supported the aims of Russia’s war in Ukraine but criticised the way that its military leadership was conducting the campaign.

Analysts at the Institute for the Study of War described Kurshin at the time of his arrest in August last year as a “fringe ultra-nationalist” who had strayed beyond the limits of permissible criticism of Russia’s war effort.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Thomas Stephens

‘No kids’ holidays are booming in Switzerland. Blatant discrimination or a stroke of genius?

Canny tourist operators have realised that many people will pay a premium to remove kids from their holidays. What does this say about society?

Join the discussion
28 Likes
25 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Elena Servettaz

Should politics be kept out of sporting and cultural events?

Cultural and sporting events are being increasingly politicised. Is this a problem?

Join the discussion
23 Likes
21 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Bruno Kaufmann

How can democracy be enhanced in schools?

How can we improve democracy education to better prepare students for civic engagement?

Join the discussion
16 Likes
49 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR