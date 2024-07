Russian military helicopter crashes in Kaluga region, crew dead, Interfax says

(Reuters) – A Russian Mi-28 military helicopter crashed in the Kaluga region southwest of Moscow on Thursday, killing its crew, the Interfax news agency said, citing Russia’s defence ministry.

The ministry said a technical malfunction was likely to blame. It did not say how many people were on board, but a Mi-28 typically has a crew of two people.