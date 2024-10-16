Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Russian military officer killed in ‘hit’ in Moscow region

This content was published on
1 minute

MOSCOW (Reuters) – A Russian military officer who had recently returned from fighting in Ukraine has been assassinated in what looks like an organised hit in a village in the Moscow region, the TASS state news agency reported on Wednesday.

TASS said law enforcement sources believed the killer had waited for the serviceman’s car before striking.

Russian media named the victim as Nikita Klenkov, whom the independent news outlet Important Stories named as a high-ranking officer in the GRU military intelligence service. There was no official confirmation of his identity.

TASS said at least three shots were fired into the side window of the victim’s car as he was driving, and the vehicle kept moving until it ran into the fence of a house.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Giannis Mavris

What is the future of Swiss neutrality?

Is Swiss neutrality misunderstood? Or has the Swiss model of neutrality now become obsolete?

Join the discussion
215 Likes
155 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Anand Chandrasekhar

Should raw milk sales be banned or should consumers decide?

Swiss food regulations do not allow raw milk to be sold for direct consumption. However, a loophole allows 400 raw milk vending machines to do just that.

Join the discussion
11 Likes
15 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Emilie Ridard

Dear Swiss Abroad, what difficulties did you encounter when your foreign spouse applied for Swiss nationality?

Dear Swiss Abroad, what difficulties did you encounter when your foreign spouse applied for Swiss nationality? Tell us your experiences.

Join the discussion
6 Likes
12 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR