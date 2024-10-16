Russian military officer killed in ‘hit’ in Moscow region

1 minute

MOSCOW (Reuters) – A Russian military officer who had recently returned from fighting in Ukraine has been assassinated in what looks like an organised hit in a village in the Moscow region, the TASS state news agency reported on Wednesday.

TASS said law enforcement sources believed the killer had waited for the serviceman’s car before striking.

Russian media named the victim as Nikita Klenkov, whom the independent news outlet Important Stories named as a high-ranking officer in the GRU military intelligence service. There was no official confirmation of his identity.

TASS said at least three shots were fired into the side window of the victim’s car as he was driving, and the vehicle kept moving until it ran into the fence of a house.