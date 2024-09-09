Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Russian military to join Chinese exercise in September, says Chinese state media

BEIJING (Reuters) – Russia’s military will send naval and air forces to join an exercise held by China in the Sea of Japan and Sea of Okhotsk in September, the official Xinhua news agency reported on Monday.

The drills aim to deepen “the level of strategic coordination between the Chinese and Russian militaries and enhance their ability to jointly respond to security threats,” Xinhua said.

