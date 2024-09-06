Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Russian missile attack kills one in Ukraine’s Pavlohrad, governor says

This content was published on
1 minute

KYIV (Reuters) – A Russian missile attack on Friday killed one civilian and wounded at least 30 other people, including three children, in the Ukrainian city of Pavlohrad, regional governor Serhiy Lysak said.

Lysak, governor for the central Dnipropetrovsk region, said the attack caused several fires across the city and damaged a residential high-rise building.

“Thirty people were injured in Pavlohrad. Three of them are children,” he said on the Telegram messaging app. He said that a nine-year-old girl and two boys, aged four and 11, had suffered in the attack.

The industrial city of Pavlohrad had a pre-war population of about 100,000 people. It is an important railway hub for the Dnipropetrovsk region, connecting it to the east of the country where the Russian forces are slowly inching forward towards the city of Pokrovsk.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Alexandra Andrist

Bodycams: essential for good law enforcement, or a privacy risk?

Did you ever come across bodycams in your place of residence and if so, how do you think the use of bodycams alter the relationship between the public and (transport) police?

Join the discussion
18 Likes
13 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Katy Romy

What can be done to protect biodiversity in your country?

Swiss voters are set to decide on a people’s initiative calling for better protection of ecosystems in the country. Have your say on the September 22 vote.

Join the discussion
43 Likes
39 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Simon Bradley

Are you trying to avoid news? Why?

Are you very interested in news or a “news avoider”? Why do you think overall interest in news is falling? Have your say on the issue here.

Join the discussion
50 Likes
72 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR